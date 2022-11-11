100 years ago: DeWitt man fined $25 for hitting 11-year-old

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Nov. 11, 1922: Earl Pennington, until a week ago principal of the DeWitt village schools in his county, was found guilty of assault on Merle Callison, 11 years old. Justice Morse fined Pennington $25 and costs. Pennington had already been asked to resign by the directors of the school, which he did. He said he would appeal the case to a higher court.

75 years ago

Nov. 11, 1947: The world famous Stockyards Post band of Chicago, kilts and all, will be a feature attraction of the Corn Bowl parade in Bloomington on Thanksgiving Day. Other bands include the Bloomington band and the Bloomington high school band. A total of 54 floats have already been signed up for the march. Several of the floats will have cost more than $1,000 to produce, parade organizers said.

50 years agoNov. 11, 1972: A Hilton Inn is planned for the southeast corner of Oakland Avenue and U.S. 66. The 150-room hotel is scheduled for construction next spring on a 5.3-acre track on Eldorado Road in Broadmoor Subdivision. The motor inn is slated to open next fall. It will have rooms for meetings and small conventions, and is being built by an investment group headed by J.C. Ebach, president of J.C. Ebach Realty at 1312 S. Main St., Normal.

25 years ago

Nov. 11, 1997: The Bloomington City Council approved plans for dramatic expansion of city parks, but funding for the plan remains unidentified. The council unanimously adopted a plan to raise the amount of public park space within the city from 875 acres to 1,374 acres by 2015. It calls for numerous parks of various sizes throughout the city, but particularly on the east and southwest sides.