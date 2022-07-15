100 years ago: DeWitt County swears in deputy sheriffs

100 years ago

July 15, 1922: More than 60 men appeared before Sheriff J.W. Persons and Deputy County Clerk Ellis L. Day today and took the oath as deputy sheriffs of DeWitt County. More men will follow and it is expected to mobilize a force of at least 150 men who may be called upon to preserve order in any sudden emergency. Many who took the oath did so reluctantly and objected to being pressed into service.

75 years ago

July 15, 1947: Two cars colliding on Route 150 turned into a three-mile chase down the highway, an accident report filed in the McLean County sheriff's office revealed. L.C. Meyer, 43, said a car driven by a Peoria man sideswiped him a mile east of Carlock. When it didn't stop, Meyer said he gave chase. Robert Hagerty of Peoria eventually stopped his vehicle and the drivers "had a few words."

50 years ago

July 15, 1972: Passports were obtained at a record pace in McLean County during the first six months of fiscal year 1972, Circuit Clerk Helen T. Rice said. A report prepared by her office shows that 688 passports were given out. The number supplied in the same period of 1971 was 575; 1970, 532; and 1969, 415. During the years before that, fewer than 400 passports were given out in the same months.

25 years ago

July 15, 1997: The Bloomington City Council voted to ban nudity at all city bars. There have been only two reports of nudity in recent years, and only one of those resulted in charges. City officials were prompted to ban nudity and sexual acts, real or simulated, at local bars after a recent eyewitness report about two women being topless at McLean County Bar, 107 W. Front St. The bar's owner and a bartender said the women wore bikini tops.