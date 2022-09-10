100 years ago: DeWitt County Farm Bureau picnic delights hundreds

100 years ago

Sept. 10, 1922: Fine weather greeted members of the DeWitt County Farm Bureau and their friends at the annual picnic in Weldon Springs. Hundreds of farmers were there from all parts of the surrounding territory. There were few horse drawn-vehicles, which is evidence of the returning prosperity of the farmer. The afternoon was one continual round of enjoyment, including athletic contests, games, music and boating.

75 years ago

Sept. 10, 1947: New students on the Illinois Wesleyan University campus will be introduced to the social activities by an event in their honor. "Singleton Shuffle" will be held at 7:30 p.m. in front of Presser Hall. Music for the street dance will be provided by Glenn Sloan and his combo, while the entertainment will consist of a floor show. All students are invited to this first affair of the year, which was planned by a student committee.

50 years ago

Sept. 10, 1972: Ruth Unverfehrt of Roanoke and Sue Clauss of Maywood are back from a seven-week to Europe that was a little different from the package tour many people take. They traveled with only knapsacks on their backs and Eurail passes for transportation. The two girls, 1972 graduates of Valparaiso University School of Nursing, decided the summer before they started work was the best time to see Europe.

25 years ago

Sept. 10, 1997: Illinois State University held a dedication for its new $36 million Science Laboratory Building. "It's an important day for ISU and the state of Illinois," said Gov. Jim Edgar, among numerous state and local politicians who attended along with hundreds of faculty and students. It's been a long road for the university, which first sought a new science building 30 years earlier.