100 years ago: DeWitt County ex-service members see bonus

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 12, 1922: DeWitt County men will receive about $50,000 as a result of the state bonus law passing. This is the estimate of Edward Ellis, commander of Crang-Bennett post. Compensation will be paid at a rate of 50 cents per day for service during the war and according to Legion records the average period for Clinton and DeWitt County men was eight months.

75 years ago

Dec. 12, 1947: More than 250 voices and 24 instrumentalists will participate in the presentation of Handel's "Messiah" by Illinois Wesleyan University and the Scottish Rite Bodies of Bloomington at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Scottish Rite auditorium. Directed by Jay Hinshaw, instructor of voice at Wesleyan, the orratorio will feature the following soloists: Miss Hattie Mae Davis, soprano, Assumption; Miss Lorraine Truscott, contralto, Buenos Aires; Don Miller, tenor, Carlinville; and Albert Basso, bass, Springfield.

50 years ago

Dec. 12, 1972: Freezing rain and sleet caused major power and phone outages across the Twin Cities as Central Illinois experienced its worst ice storm since Christmas Day 1965. Illinois Power officials said the damage was so extensive from falling tree limbs that they were unable to estimate how many hundreds of Twin City and rural area customers were without service.

25 years ago

Dec. 12, 1997: By year's end, nearly 300,000 passengers will have conducted business in the Bloomington-Normal airport terminal, which was meant to serve fewer than half that number, officials say. Mike La Pier, airport executive director, said expansion of the existing terminal building or construction of a new one are the two options the board has to ease the overcrowding.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'