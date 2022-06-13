100 years ago: Delinquent property owners find grace period

100 years ago

June 13, 1922: McLean County property owners who have not paid their property taxes have another week of grace before tax sales take place. The county treasurer says delinquency this year is the heaviest in years, with roughly $100,000 that remains to be collected. There is always a rush in the final week, however.

75 years ago

June 13, 1947: To the casual observer, Friday Chambers probably looks like any other goose. Closer acquaintance reveals that the heart of a despotic personality beats beneath his proud feathers. Friday is the 6-year-old goose belonging to N.B. Chambers of Chenoa. He pouts, runs away, plays games, tantalizes photographers and is strictly a "one man" goose.

50 years ago

June 13, 1972: Bloomington postal carrier Domenick Consalvo was recognized for heroic efforts that helped save a 6-year-old. The child, Edwin Backus, had gotten behind the family car after its brakes failed in his driveway. Consalvo saw what happened and jumped into the runaway car, stopping it before the boy could be hurt as the vehicle rolled backward.

25 years ago

June 13, 1997: Fairbury was the top winner in the 1997 Governor's Home Town Award program, which each year recognizes an Illinois community that has tried to improve quality of life. Through the "Facelift for Fairbury" program, volunteers worked toward two main goals: downtown revitalization and park enhancement.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff