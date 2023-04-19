How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 19, 1923: Johnnie Burns, an 11-year-old xylophonist from Decatur, gave a half-hour program of splendid music at the Lions Club's regular meeting at the Illinois hotel. His mother, Mrs. L.D. Burns of Decatur, said her son began playing with the Boy Scout band at the age of 5. The young musician also played at Illinois State Normal University, Fairview Sanatorium and First Congregational Church during the same day.

75 years ago

April 19, 1948: Twenty-seven Protestant churches in Bloomington participated in a 10-Day Church Crusade, said the event's chairman, Walter Woodbury. "It combines all the best methods of evangelism that will be used in from 200 to 300 cities from coast to coast next fall and winter," he said. More than 120 new members entered the participating churches during the campaign.

50 years ago

April 19, 1973: The City of Bloomington will seek applicants for an elected post which will come under direction of the city manager May 1. Applications for city clerk will be accepted from city employees, including current City Clerk Gertrude Scott if she desires, as well as the outside. The council decided last year to make the clerk's job an appointed position, and voters approved a special referendum April 13 to give the city manager the appointment power.

25 years ago

April 19, 1998: A rally in the Cub Foods parking lot was the kickoff event for a campaign to distribute immunization information to Twin City parents as part of National Infant Immunization Week. Eighty-six Hope for Kids volunteers — parents as well as a large number of young adults — fanned out in small groups across Bloomington-Normal in an effort to deliver information to the parents of local children.

