100 years ago: Danvers church welcomes new pastor

100 years ago

July 8, 1922: Two-hundred members of the North Danvers Mennonite church and congregation attended the reception for the new pastor, Rev. W.B. Weaver, which was held in the home of Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Risser, north of Danvers. A program was given consisting of a vocal selection, a ladies' duet and men's quartet, and a number of short talks by members of the congregation.

75 years ago

July 8, 1947: The completion date for the Illinois Wesleyan University memorial center under construction at University and East streets has been moved from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, President Merrill J. Holmes said. Plastering, glaze tilling and millwork remain in construction of the $375,000 structure, which is in honor of all the Wesleyan men and women who served in World War II.

50 years ago

July 8, 1972: LeRoy residents are becoming accustomed to disposing of waste materials without burning them. The city council adopted an ordinance regulating burning and open fires within city limits. Open burning, salvage operations by open burning and burning in chambers not designed for that purpose are now prohibited. Violators face fines between $25 and $50.

25 years ago

July 8, 1997: Eleven Twin City motorists were charged with drunken driving over the July 4 holiday weekend that kicked off the state's tougher drunken driving law. One of the eight arrests in Normal involved a driver with a blood-alcohol level of .09 percent, possibly making her the first local person charged under Illinois' new standard of .08 percent.