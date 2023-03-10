How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 10, 1923: C.A. and G.H. Daly of the Daly Brothers' firm of this city have assembled a radio receiving set without aerial or ground. In this apparatus they have eliminated vari-couplers, variometers and tuning coils. The set is simple in operation using only one variable condenser for tuning. It has been in operation for a week.

75 years ago

March 10, 1948: The McLean County Service Co., farm bureau cooperative, will have its 22nd annual meeting in the Bloomington Consistory, members to vote on a proposal to issue $100,000 additional stock to help the Illinois Farm Supply company finance the recent purchase of an oil refinery at Pana.

50 years ago

March 10, 1973: State Farm Mutual had record sales of $2 billion last year, but net income was down $25.5 million to $186.9 million. The decrease in profit from 1971 was attributed to an $80 million increase in policyholder dividends.

25 years ago

March 10, 1998: A late winter storm swept through the Midwest, knocking out electricity, snarling traffic and causing eight deaths. Roughly 11 inches of snow fell in parts of the state. O'Hare International Airport was nearly shut down, thousands in Central Illinois lost power, and a planned visit from former Vice President Dan Quayle to Bloomington had to be rescheduled because of the weather.

