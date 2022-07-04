100 years ago: Crowd expected at golf course opening

100 years ago

July 4, 1922: A big crowd is expected today at the opening of the temporary municipal golf course. Flags are up to guide the players and everything is in readiness, the work having been rushed by Mayor Jones during the past few days. There will be no charge for playing on this course, and everyone is welcome. This course is only for use until the permanent course is ready.

75 years ago

July 4, 1947: A throng of 25,000 people is expected in Miller Park to enjoy the holiday and tonight's fireworks display. Weather is expected to be fair with clear skies. A year ago, picnic tables were taken early and parking space for cars was at a premium as early as 4 p.m. Festivities will not include an afternoon concert this year. However, there will be an evening band concert before the fireworks display takes place around 9 p.m., officials said.

50 years ago

July 4, 1972: Fifty elementary teachers from 13 Central Illinois school districts are spending three weeks at Illinois State University in an institute program designed to improve the future quality of science instruction in their classrooms. They are participants in a program funded by a $42,531 grant from the National Science Foundation, in cooperation with ISU and the Office of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

25 years ago

July 4, 1997: Last week's Relay for Life events in McLean, Woodford, Peoria and Tazewell counties raised more than $500,000 for the American Cancer Society in a 24-hour period. The four-county event is the one in Illinois that will raise the most money for the cancer society this year, said Lee Brown, vice president of income for the state division. McLean County alone had 77 participating teams.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff