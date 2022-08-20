100 years ago: Corn Days festival held in downtown Bloomington

100 years ago

Aug. 20, 1922: Wilbur Coons, formerly a well-known Bloomington newspaper man and now secretary of the Chamber of Commerce in Crawfordsville, Indiana, is here for a short visit with friends. Crawfordsville is the seat of Wabash College, one of the best known minor schools in the middle western sector and also the home of several large manufacturing plants. In his high school and college days at Wesleyan, Coons won much fame as an athlete and is now one of Wabash's leading boosters.

75 years ago

Aug. 20, 1947: A total enrollment of 350 with an average daily attendance of 100 at the summer playgrounds sponsored by the Normal Recreation Council was reported following a windup meeting of the council. This was the first summer that the newly organized council has sponsored play activity for youngsters, teenagers and adults. The playgrounds at Normal Central school, Thomas Metcalf school and on the University High school athletic field were operated at a cost of $850.

50 years ago

Aug. 20, 1972: Some people said the corn served during the seventh annual Corn Days festival in downtown Bloomington was "real good," "good" and "super." Others wondered why a single day is being called Corn Days. The Stokley-Van Camp company in Gibson City donated the corn and Funk Bros. Seed Co. hauled it to the city for the festival, sponsored by the Bloomington Downtown Council. The Bloomington DeMolay shucked the 15,000 ears, helped served them and assisted in cleanup.

25 years ago

Aug. 20, 1997: In a passionate speech at the annual McLean County Democratic dinner, U.S. Rep. Glenn Poshard railed against those who support tax breaks for the wealthy while cutting programs for the poor and Gov. Edgar's lateness in supporting education funding reform. "As a matter of simple justice, if we stand for anything as Democrats and citizens of this state, we ought to be standing for equal education opportunity for every child in this state no matter where they live," said Poshard, of Marion.