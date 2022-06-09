100 years ago: Congressman shares 'close-ups of Washington' with Bloomington Rotary

100 years ago

June 9, 1922: Congressman Frank H. Funk spoke to the Bloomington Rotary Club, sharing "close-ups of Washington." Funk described President Warren G. Harding as one of the most charming men he had ever met. He said Secretary of State Charles Evans Hughes was perhaps the man of greatest brainpower in Washington, among other observations.

75 years ago

June 9, 1947: Douglas L. Edmonds, associate justice of the California Supreme Court, spoke at Illinois Wesleyan University's 88th annual commencement. "No one is truly educated who has not learned how to work with others," Edmonds said during the event, at which 85 degrees and five honorary degrees were conferred.

50 years ago

June 9, 1972: W.H. Gronemeier, a newspaper editor, businessman, church leader and founder of the Young Men's Club of Bloomington, died at age 87. Earlier in life, he had been city editor of the Daily Bulletin, which was absorbed by The Pantagraph. An avid swimmer, Gronemeier was not grounded by losing a leg in 1967.

25 years ago

June 9, 1997: Descendants of C.H. Moore donated his home and grounds to the DeWitt County Museum Association, which had been caring for them since 1967. Moore was DeWitt County's first attorney and a contemporary of Abraham Lincoln. He died in 1901, but his estate had been held in trust.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff