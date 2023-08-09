How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

Aug. 9, 1923: Citizens from all walks of life will assemble at the Consistory temple tomorrow afternoon in tribute to President Warren Harding. Brief addresses will be given by Dr. Harry Howell, ex-commander of the Louis E. Davis Post of the Legion; Miss Nellie Parham, city librarian; Ed Carmody; C.B. Hughes; Alderman Frank Donovan; and ex-Gov. Fifer.

75 years ago

Aug. 9, 1948: The first memorial in Bloomington to McLean County Service Men and Women will be erected on the east side of the courthouse square this fall by the American War Mothers. The 7-foot drinking fountain will be dedicated Oct. 19. Mrs. Mattie E. Darnall is fund chairman.

50 years agoAug. 9, 1973: Bloomington public school officials are still hot on the trail of the Bloomington post office. Superintendent George Stimeling first proposed the building as a possible site for an administrative service center for the district July 11.

25 years ago

Aug. 9, 1998: After a four-year wait, the Prairie Aviation Museum at the Central Illinois Regional Airport has added a retired UH-1 “Huey” — heavily associated with the Vietnam War — to its display of military aircraft. The partly disassembled helicopter was moved from storage at Chicago’s Midway Airport to its final resting spot at the museum, where a crane operated by Ralph Hafley of Halfey Crane Service was used to hoist it in place.

