100 years ago: Colorado man convicted of killing Bloomington sister-in-law

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 10, 1922: Bert J. Lowe was found guilty in Greeley, Colorado, of first-degree murder in the death of his sister-in-law, Miss Edna Fern Skinner of Bloomington and LeRoy, last July 7 in Colorado. Lowe did not display a single sign of emotion when the verdict was read. "While I am not rejoicing over the fact, I do feel that Bert J. Lowe got his just dues," said J.J. Skinner of Bloomington.

75 years ago

Dec. 10, 1947: So many local people are playing Santa Claus this year that they're stepping on each other's toes, said Willis Johnson, secretary of the Bloomington-Normal Community Chest. It's gotten to such a point that they need a special office to handle the business. All Bloomington-Normal organizations and individuals who plan to give a Christmas basket or gift to a needy family this year are being asked to register with the new Christmas Clearing House.

50 years ago

Dec. 10, 1972: Employment in Bloomington's Illinois Central Gulf Railroad shops will be reduced by 75% by Jan. 23, railroad and union officials have confirmed. The cutback will mean an annual payroll loss of approximately $1.5 million to Bloomington-Normal. Only 50 of the roughly 200 current shop employees will remain. Clerks and operating train crews will not be affected.

25 years ago

Dec. 10, 1997: Hugh Atwood, revered as the "Father of the Constitution Trail," died in Des Moines, Washington, at the age of 82. A longtime public servant who held positions on the Bloomington Planning Commission and Bloomington City Council in the 1970s and '80s, Atwood was instrumental in rallying support for the trail. After he left the council, he formed Friends of the Constitution Trail, which raises money for improvements.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'