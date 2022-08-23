100 years ago: Colorado man charged with killing Bloomington woman

100 years ago

Aug. 23, 1922: A Colorado man, Albert J. Lowe, is charged with the murder of his 22-year-old sister-in-law, Edna F. Skinner of Bloomington. Skinner lived with Lowe and her sister in Colorado while she taught school. Lowe said she died in a stove explosion, but relatives became suspicious after he insisted that her casket remain closed. He was the beneficiary of her $2,500 life insurance policy.

75 years ago

Aug. 23, 1947: A new $14,000 building for the Wapella Christian church will be ready for occupancy in December, the Rev. William Junkins predicted. Plans call for 60 feet by 34 feet of floor space plus a full basement. Negotiations are underway with school board officials to permit the church to hold worship services in a schoolroom until the building project is completed.

50 years ago

Aug. 23, 1972: James and Louise Jacobs, 300 Shelbourne, Normal, found a long-disused sidewalk behind their apartment last week. Some sections have unusual inscriptions, including a six-pointed star with the words "POLARIS THE STAR OF DEITY" below. The Jacobs believe they originated with former property owner Frank Albert Walker, a prominent farmer and stockman who considered himself a poet.

25 years ago

Aug. 23, 1997: The Chenoa United Methodist Church will celebrate the 100th anniversary its building's dedication. The church was organized by Christopher Hetherington in 1858 as the Chenoa Methodist Episcopal Church. The first $4,000 building went up on the northeast corner of Main Street and First Avenue. In 1897, the location on Division Street was constructed for $8,000.