100 years ago: Colfax custody case draws courthouse crowd

100 years ago

June 22, 1922: Judge Edward Barry ruled that a 2-year-old from Colfax should remain with his mother, Eleanor Jones, rather than with her ex-husband, Home H. Jones. The couple had been divorced nearly two years earlier, and both had remarried. The custody battle generated "considerable interest" in the community.

75 years ago

June 22, 1947: The McLean County Health Department's 17 employees plan to target infant mortality rates in the coming year. Twenty-seven babies died in the county in 1946, with 12 of those due to illnesses such as diarrhea and enteritis. State law made county health units possible in 1943, and McLean County voters approved the creation of one locally in 1945.

50 years ago

June 22, 1972: The McLean County Board's recreation committee and Bloomington City Council are set to meet on a proposal to develop recreation facilities at Evergreen Lake. The city owns the lake but has no funds to develop it for recreation; the county board, through the committee, is proposing that the county take charge of development.

25 years ago

June 22, 1997: Improving west-side representation on Bloomington's boards and commissions is a needed but difficult proposition, residents say. Chief among the obstacles for working-class families are job demands, inconvenient meeting times and a fear of rejection by the city and east-siders that dominate many boards. Complaints of east-side bias are nothing new: In 1979, they led the city to adopt a ward system.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff