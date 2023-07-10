How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 100 years ago

July 10, 1923: The extreme hot weather of the last few days has forced several families from Clinton to take refuge in the cooling shade of Pastime Park. There are several cottages at the park and all are occupied. Others are camping along Salt Creek and near Weldon Springs. Hundreds of persons visited Weldon Springs on Sunday, and several picnics are scheduled at this popular resort this week.

75 years ago

July 10, 1948: St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, two miles west of Benson, will observe its 85th anniversary on July 11 with special services. Professor A.J. Engelbrecht of Wartburg Seminary at Dubuque, Iowa, will deliver the sermon at the service at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Herbert Hafermann of Oak Lawn will preach the sermon at 8 p.m.

50 years agoJuly 10, 1973: Adoption of a liquor ordinance by the Normal City Council made the town officially wet for the first time since residents voted themselves dry on March 4, 1935. The council ruled that the ordinance — which permits package liquor sales as well as sale by the drink in restaurants, bowling alleys and veterans, fraternal and golf clubs — will go into effect July 27.

25 years ago

July 10, 1998: If everything goes as planned, Bloomington-Normal residents may be able to mail their Easter cards and gifts at the newly renovated, $4.5 million Bloomington post office on Towanda Avenue. U.S. Postal Service district and local officials have finalized renovation plans for the 36,000-square-foot facility at the site of the former Eagle food store.

