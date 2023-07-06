How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 6, 1923: Civil War veteran and prominent Gridley citizen Jasper Gilmore has died at his home at age 85. Gilmore married Miss Marry Adelia McClellan on Oct. 22, 1858, in a triple ceremony with her sisters and their soon-to-be-husbands. He enlisted in the Union army in July 1862 and remained in service through the end of the war.

75 years ago

July 6, 1948: Christen Maersk, a native of Randers, Denmark, is visiting Bloomington as the guest of Mrs. Anna Lott and her daughter, Carol. Maersk previously met Miss Lott at the annual International Student Service conference. "In Denmark, everything is rationed," he said, speaking of the differences between America and his homeland. "No colored electric lights or neon sign, no gas for cars, and we have less food now than we did during the war and occupation."

50 years ago

July 6, 1973: The Long Point area centennial committee has completed its program for the celebration set for July 13-15. Events planned during the weekend include a talent show, skydiving exhibition by the Illinois Valley Parachute Club, a Centennial Ball to be held at the firehouse, beard competition to be judged by Miss Illinois and more. Area residents also will stage a pageant — written by a local woman, Mrs. Robert Cook — depicting memorable events in the village's 100 years.

25 years ago

July 6, 1998: Players from the Bloomington-Normal Soccer Club returned from a European soccer tournament amid a patriotic welcome — complete with streamers, balloons and nearly 40 greeters waving to the players. The club advanced to the second round of the Paris Cup, its first international tournament. Of the six games it played, the BNSC won three matches, lost two and tied one.

