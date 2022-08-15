100 years ago: Civil War veteran dies in Farmer City

100 years ago

Aug. 15, 1922: Nelson Tull, old soldier and longtime DeWitt County resident, died at his Farmer City home. Tull was born in Circleville, Ohio, nearly 85 years ago, and came to Illinois in his young manhood, living near DeWitt. At the outbreak of the Civil War, he returned to his home state and enlisted in the 73rd Ohio regiment. After the war he returned to DeWitt, where he was active in land buying, selling and farming.

75 years ago

Aug. 15, 1947: Marvil Stevens of Clinton collects bees. He starte the rather unusual hobby about a year ago when he discovered by accident that he could work with the honey harvesters without such protection as veils, gloves and other covering, and still have no stings. From then on, hiving swarms of bees that picked unorthodox places for their swarming, such as house or church walls, has been his after-work pastime.

50 years ago

Aug. 15, 1972: A Chestnut gelding named "Our Best Bourbon," owned by Peter Archer of Bloomington and shown by Laurie Anderson of Bloomington, won the American Saddlebred 3-gaited pleasure championship stakes for riders under 17 at the Illinois State Fair Society Horse Show. Anderson, of 34 Country Club Place, also won the national equitation championship. Over 1,000 horses are competing for $80,000 in prize money at the society horse show.

25 years ago

Aug. 15, 1997: About 420 freshmen at Illinois State University will be housed in converted lounges this semester. The overflow is the result of a bigger-than-normal freshman class and the decision by many upperclassmen to remain in residence halls instead of moving off campus. University officials speculate that on-campus living has become more popular in recent years because of the food-court style dining options and overall lower cost.