How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 10, 1923: The axe of the law, which in the last few days has fallen on the heads of about 30 alleged liquor violators, relaxed yesterday, and the wheels of the law began to grind. State's Attorney Lester Martin rushed to court with a petition for an injunction to close the Manor house, operated by Mrs. Ellen Barnes, for one year.

75 years ago

April 10, 1948: The problem of residents outside Bloomington city limits seeking use of city water came before the council again Friday when a petition was entered to install a tap for a proposed home in the Sunset addition along east Emerson street. The petition came from Arthur G. Adams.

50 years ago

April 10, 1973: By the same 14-22 vote as it rendered last November, McLean County Board turned down a proposal to finish at 50-bed win of the new county nursing home. Opposition was led by members arguing that the county financial picture is too bleak to allow the $130,000 expenditure.

25 years ago

April 10, 1998: At 105 years old, Grace Osborn still reads a couple of books a week. Every Sunday, she joins her daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Al Eckert of Normal, for church and dinner at Wendy's. Sometimes, she sews or watches television. But the one thing she really can't do is what she misses most: "I'd rather dance than eat," Osborn said as she ate a piece of her birthday cake during a party at BroMenn Adult Day Center in Bloomington.

