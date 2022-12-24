100 years ago: Christmas mail to be delivered

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1922: Postmaster M.M. Morrissey announced that on Monday, Christmas Day, there will be one complete delivery of mail. The carriers will travel their routes and the parcel post trucks will all be in operation. All of the Christmas mail will be delivered. The post office, however, will be closed both Sunday and Monday.

75 years ago

Dec. 24, 1947: The Hal M. Stone residence at 704 E. Walnut St. was judged to be the best decorated home in the residential lighting contest sponsored in Bloomington-Normal by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. A prize of $50 will go to the championship home and awards of $10 each will go to E.D. Lakin, Carl H. Norton, Booker T. Washington home, Arthur Roeder and William G. Read.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1972: Videotape equipment installed in the McLean County Courthouse last spring has been virtually unused. The equipment was installed by the state as part of a pilot program designed to test whether the equipment could be used to expedite trials; the equipment is on loan to the county.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1997: For the second consecutive Christmas season, the local Salvation Army is the recipient of a gold coin from an anonymous donor. The coin, a $100 Canadian gold piece, was found Tuesday in the kettle outside the Walmart supercenter in normal Normal. Capt. Greg Voeller said the Salvation Army is looking into ideas for marketing the coin, with all sales to benefit its social service programs.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'