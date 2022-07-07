100 years ago: Chinch bugs ruin McLean County corn fields

100 years ago

July 7, 1922: If an accurate survey of the damage being done in McLean County by chinch bugs could be made, the resulting figures could be larger than anyone might imagine. The reports coming to The Pantagraph are incomplete but show that 200 acres of corn have already been ruined. The farm bureau supplied 16 barrels of creosote to build barriers to protect other fields.

75 years ago

July 7, 1947: A fight between a discharged employee and his foreman occurred atop a 72-foot-high addition at the Funk Brothers Seed Company. It resulted in one man being sent to the hospital with a severed artery and another to the city jail. Dr. T.C. Cumming of Heyworth scaled a Bloomington fire truck ladder to treat the victim.

50 years ago

July 7, 1972: A report recommending retention of Metcalf Elementary and University High School at Illinois State University was received by the Illinois Board of Higher Education. The recommendation was included in a report by a committee to examine the laboratory schools maintained by state universities; the committee recommended phaseouts at three other state universities.

25 years ago

July 7, 1997: An Illinois state trooper trying to land a state plane in Peoria put the plane down at a Bartonville intersection after the engine failed. The trooper was not injured after having to land the plane in a bean field near a runway of the Greater Peoria Regional Airport, authorities said. The engine had failed on his approach to land the plane, the agency said.