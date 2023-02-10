How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 10, 1923: A member of one of the leading fraternities at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, son of a banker at Chenoa, was arrested while preparing to decamp with the fraternity's strong box. Owing to the lad's prominence and because this was his first offense, an effort was made to keep the matter quiet, and he was allowed to appear in court under an alias. He was released on probation under a bond of $200.

75 years ago

Feb. 10, 1948: Normal Community High School's building trades class will build a house in north Normal, but the board of education committee on purchasing a site declined to identify the site until an option has been taken. Construction of the house will be a two-year project directed by Keith Middleton, building trades instructor. At its completion, the house will be sold by sealed bids.

50 years ago

Feb. 10, 1973: Oakland teacher John Glenwright has been using shortwave radio broadcasts — a personal hobby of his — from around the world in his class, sparking lessons on a myriad of subjects. On a recent day, he played them a tape recording of a shortwave broadcast from Puyupungu, Ecuador, on which an English missionary was speaking about Missionary Aviation Fellowship, games the villagers played and kerosene, among other topics.

25 years ago

Feb. 10, 1998: Bloomington will gobble up an additional 6,800 acres in the next 22 years to accommodate a growing population, a new development plan predicts. Much of that growth will be in the southwest, but the east and southeast will continue to grow, according to the preliminary assessment of the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. If recent trends continue, Bloomington's population is expected to grow from 57,365 today to 77,066 by 2020.

