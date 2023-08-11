How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 11, 1923: "Never heard of such a law," was the statement of every one of three violators of the one-hour parking law who appeared in the police station yesterday in compliance with the notices left in their cars. Four others evidently had guilty consciences, for they failed to appear. The chief decided not to prosecute the three who came in.

75 years ago

Aug. 11, 1948: Mario V. Mancinelli, former instructor of violin at Ohio State University in Columbus, has been appointed associate professor of violin and chamber music at the Illinois Wesleyan University School of Music. Mr. Mancinelli replaces Edward Preodor, who recently resigned.

50 years ago

Aug. 11, 1973: Normal has been wet for two weeks, but there hasn't been any rush to file liquor license applications. Only six had been received through Friday afternoon.

25 years ago

Aug. 11, 1998: Normal University High School teacher Jim Kinsella celebrated his 50th birthday by traveling to all 50 states in 50 days on his Harley-Davison motorcycle. The trip also gave students in Kinsella's social studies and teacher Carol Benson's math classes opportunities to apply their classroom learning by planning the trip's budget and itinerary, including a flight to Hawaii.

