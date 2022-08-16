100 years ago: Champion motorcyclist visits family in Fairbury

100 years ago

Aug. 16, 1922: Professor C.F. Goudy, of the Pratt Institute and Technical School of Brooklyn, New York, is spending his summer vacation with his parents and friends in Fairbury. Mr. Goudy is known to the sporting fraternity as the world's champion motorcyclist, having beaten the world's motorcycle record on the speedway at Chicago in 1915 when he made the run of 300 miles in 3 hours, 29 minutes and 51 seconds.

75 years ago

Aug. 16, 1947: The week-long milking derby in the Illinois State Fair's junior department ended with 16-year-old James Elson of Chenoa and his jersey cow the winners. Placing behind Elson were Vernon Crozier Jr., of Robinson, and Floyd Hutchings, of Mundelein, third. The youths milked their cows twice daily and winners were decided on the basis of the gallonage and butterfat content of the milk.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1972: Bloomington city officials hope to meet with state highway officials in September to negotiate cost-sharing for developing a "new" downtown traffic pattern. The pattern consists of connecting Main and East streets for northbound traffic and Center and Madison streets for southbound traffic. City officials approved the change about three years ago but learned only recently that the state would participate in the cost.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1997: A group of ten 11- to 13-year-old girls spent the week running their own day camp for younger children in a Bloomington subdivision near Ewing Manor. For four hours each day, the campers took part in activities that included painting visors, making pet rocks and play time. The group averaged 22 campers during the week, many of them related to the group organizers or members of churches the girls attend.