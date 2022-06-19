100 years ago: Central Illinois road projects announced

100 years ago

June 19, 1922: The efforts of Congressman Frank Funk to get government approval for construction of the Illini boulevard, Bloomington to Springfield, proved effective. Officials announced that the state highway department would advertise for bids for the grading and concrete surfacing on three sections that extend from Bloomington to Logan County, nearly 16 miles. Other scheduled work includes construction of nearly nine miles of the Corn Belt trail extending east from Peoria.

75 years ago

June 19, 1947: Summer school enrollment at Illinois Wesleyan University reached a record-breaking total of 442 students registered in the College of Liberal Arts and the School of Music. The total is an increase of 69 over the prior year. Last year, there were 296 men and 77 women on the campus, while this summer the difference has been reduced to a 275-167 male advantage.

50 years ago

June 19, 1972: Building permits for two new McLean County Unit 5 school district buildings and an addition to Fairview School in Normal were issued. They include a $1.4 million junior high school at West College Avenue and Parkside Road and an $803,000 elementary school on an extension of Towanda Avenue north of East College Avenue.

25 years ago

June 19, 1997: Stein Mart, a Florida-based discount department store, will open this fall in Normal's College Hills Mall, it was announced Wednesday. Stationed between Old Country Buffet and the Lady Footlocker, it will be the company's first Central Illinois location. Anchors Von Maur, Target and Montgomery Ward are all at least 85,000 square feet, while the Stein Mart store will be closer in size to the 25,000-square-foot TJ Maxx.

