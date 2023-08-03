How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 3, 1923: Thousands of people in Bloomington and neighboring cities called The Pantagraph office last night to verify the news of President Warren G. Harding's death. It was 9:59 p.m. when the "flash" came over the wires; the message was posted on the Pantagraph boards, telephoned to city officials, the fire station, the theaters and neighboring cities. Fire bells at the central station were tolled.

75 years ago

Aug. 3, 1948: Where are all the courteous drivers? Bloomington Police Chief S. Clyde Hibbens was serving as the lead man to select a deserving motorist or pedestrian to qualify for a $5 award in a courtesy contest sponsored by the Inter Club Council and Chicago Motor Club. All day, however, he carried the $5 as he cruised the city streets, never encountering anyone who met the criteria, he said.

50 years ago

Aug. 3, 1973: Subdivision developers, concerned about potential zoning changes and revisions in subdivision code, took their problems to the Normal City Council at an informal dinner session at the Ranch House. The two groups reached the obvious conclusion that "they need each other, but no specific questions were resolved in the three-hour meeting.

25 years ago

Aug. 3, 1998: The Pontiac police force has welcomed its first-ever female officer: Julie Arnold, an Illinois State University graduate who comes to law enforcement after a year in social work. She is following in the footsteps of her father, who spent 20 years with the department. "We've known her ever since she was a little girl," said Pontiac Police Chief Don Schlosser.

