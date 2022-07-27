100 years ago: Camp Fire Girls of Carlock enjoy week by the river

100 years ago

July 27, 1922: The Camp Fire Girls of Carlock, accompanied by their guardian, Mrs. H.F. Keltch, also Mrs. Cora O'Leary and Dorothy Keitch, spent a week camping at the Mackinaw Dells. The girls pitched their tents near a river and built a fireplace of stone. They played croquet, had Victrola and banjo music, enjoyed hikes, swam and toasted marshmallows in bonfires at night.

75 years ago

July 27, 1947: Illinois State Normal University is now fully accredited to prepare agriculture teachers under the Smith-Hughes law, putting it on par with the University of Illinois. The recognition is important because state and federal funds are provided under the Smith-Hughes federal law to pay part of the salaries of agriculture and home economic teachers.

50 years ago

July 27, 1972: A cautious note of optimism on Chenoa's water shortage was expressed by Mayor Jack Gooding when the old Rutherford well, southeast of the city, was found to have regained some water. The old well was drilled over five years ago and went dry about a year later. It is being prepared for use, pending state analysis of the water quality.

25 years ago

July 27, 1997: Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington reported that a large number of graves had been desecrated sometime Friday night or Saturday morning. About 30 markers were pushed over and broken, some beyond repair. A flag that was flying in the cemetery had its rope cut and was laying on the ground. Damage is estimated between $3,000 and $4,000.