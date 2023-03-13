How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 13, 1923: Dr. Samuel A. Graham, DeWitt County's well known physician, was buried today in Woodlawn cemetery with most impressive ceremonies. The merchants of the city and all professional men closed their business doors during the funeral. Hundreds gathered from all over the county and more than filled the large auditorium of the Presbyterian church to pay their last regards.

75 years ago

March 13, 1948: A new Bloomington venture, Aptitude Research Inc., hopes to "cash in" on the ever-growing curiosity of John Q. Public concerning his likes, dislikes and abilities. William Kinsall, who operates an ad agency here, Harry Berns and Louis L. Williams are the corporation's officers; Miss Ruth Walker, vocational guidance director in the Springfield school system, is the director of research. Intended to sell for about $5, the test is mailed to customers with extensive directions for taking it at home.

50 years ago

March 13, 1973: Relocation of City U.S. 66 through Normal from Main Street to U.S. 66 is likely to follow Willow Street and its extension to Fort Jesse Road if a study given to Normal's City Council is followed. At an estimated $2.5 million, it is the least expensive of two rerouting options proposed by the Ottawa District of the Illinois Department of Transportation. Council members hope to view both routes by helicopter to get a better perspective.

25 years ago

March 13, 1998: Heyworth Mayor Merle Shannon died at the age of 78, leaving the community in mourning. As Heyworth's police officer from 1946 to 1984, he watched generations grow up. He had been mayor for 13 years. "He's always been Heyworth's cheerleader," said Steve Soice, president of the First State Bank of Heyworth.

