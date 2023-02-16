How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Feb. 16, 1923: Business in both wholesale and retail lines and also industrial is prospering in Bloomington, according to reports from various sources. The cold snap has provided a stimulant to the retail interests and the coal industry. This makes the third successive month in which retailers showed gains.

75 years ago

Feb. 16, 1948: Attorney Joseph W. DePew, 211-13 Unity building, announced that James DePew, his nephew, was now associated with him. The latter was admitted to the Illinois bar in January and will receive his law degree at the University of Illinois this spring.

50 years ago

Feb. 16, 1973: Norman Jones has been named director of market development for FS Services, Inc., according to Kenneth P. Baer, FS vice president of field services. The position was vacated by Baer when he was appointed to his job on the staff of E.V. Stevenson, FS executive vice president and general manager.

25 years ago

Feb. 16, 1998: Two sisters both won big jackpots in the Little Lotto, having bought their tickets at the same Bloomington business: Spee-D-Mart, 2616 S. Main St., Bloomington. First, Kathleen Roberts won $35,000 in a 1994 Little Lotto drawing. Then, earlier this month, Barb Robertson claimed $79,122 from a Feb. 9 drawing.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'