How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

April 22, 1923: They're tearing up the old brick pavement on East Jefferson Street. Low bidder for the mile of pavement from East Street to Towanda, approximately 15 blocks, was Bloomington Brick and Tile Co. The new pavement will cost approximately $60,000.

75 years ago

April 22, 1948: Members of the Bloomington city employees' union opened the quest for salary increases and other contract adjustments in form letters mailed to all aldermen. Principal request is for a salary increase of 20 cents an hour.

50 years ago

April 22, 1973: More than 300 years of membership in Wayman AME Church will be represented by the 12 senior members to be honored at its 130th anniversary next Saturday. An anniversary banquet will feature Charles Evers, mayor of Fayette, Mississippi, and brother of slain civil rights leader Medgar Evers as guest speaker.

25 years ago

April 22, 1998: The unemployment rate in McLean County dipped to 2.9% in March 1998 on the strength of job gains in the construction, services and insurance industries, new data shows. And companies are still hiring: More than 1,500 job hunters are expected to converge on the Illinois National Guard Armory, where as many as 100 employers are expected to gather for the eighth annual McLean County Job Fair.

