100 years ago: Bloomington's oldest active businessman retires

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 2, 1922: James M. Fordice, the oldest active businessman in the city, who has been connected with the local lumber trade for more than a half century, has announced his retirement. His son-in-law, Park Enlow, will take charge of the business, which since 1878 has been located on the same block in the 1000 block of West Market Street. Fordice is a Civil War veteran who served with the 33rd Illinois regiment and took part in the western campaign with other Illinois troops under General Grant.

75 years ago

Oct. 2, 1947: A second bond issue to meet rising construction costs may be necessary to finance two proposed new elementary schools in Normal, the elementary school board of education agreed. "Something has to be done — and soon" was the general attitude of the board members as a result of reports by the superintendent concerning the condition of Bernadine Orme Smith school and the crowded situation of all three elementary schools.

50 years ago

Oct. 2, 1972: After 43 years of service at Illinois State University, the longest-serving member of the university's civil service staff retired. Miss Fern Roseman served under seven ISU presidents, starting in May 1929 when she was hired as an assistant to the university's financial secretary. In recent years, she was a chief accountant in the comptroller's office, handling all general revenue accounts since 1961.

25 years ago

Oct. 2, 1997: They may live in Normal's Ironwood subdivision, but many parents don't want to see their children become Ironmen because of Unit 5's proposed building referendum. More than 70 parents attended a meeting at Hudson school and let district officials know that they want their children to attend Normal West, not Normal Community, when they are in high school. The district wants voters to approve a $26.2 million referendum that includes building a grade school in north Normal.