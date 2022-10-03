100 years ago: Bloomington women plan to get out the vote

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 3, 1922: Every precinct chairman was represented at the meeting of the Woman's nonpartisan organization for securing a complete registration of feminine voters, held in the Art room of the Withers library. Mrs. W.W. Whitmore presided and stressed that the nonpartisan movement is intended to urge everyone to register to vote, regardless of political opinion. Many speeches were made showing that the women intend to use their privileges as citizens.

75 years ago

Oct. 3, 1947: Henry Capen, chairman of the Association of Commerce's fire prevention committee, has asked Bloomington ministers to kick off Fire Prevention Week by emphasizing it during their sermons on Sunday. Some of the week's other activities include cleanup day for homes, factories and stores on Tuesday and inspection day Thursday, when owners are expected to inspect their homes and businesses. Boy and Girl Scouts will assist.

50 years ago

Oct. 3, 1972: Twelve months have elapsed since a riot broke out at the Illinois State Penitentiary — but Livingston County's involvement has not ended. During the four-hour riot, seven guards and nine inmates were injured. Fighting broke out in the prison yard and more than 100 state police were called to the scene. Since then, 30 accused inmates have been tried in Livingston County court, costing the county more than $15,000.

25 years ago

Oct. 3, 1997: When Illinois State University plays its homecoming game, one of the most talented performers on the field won't be throwing or catching a football. She'll be twirling a baton. ISU student Stacey Smudrick, 22, is a former world-champion baton twirler who was 19 when she won the title for her age group during a competition at Notre Dame University. She has also been a finalist for Miss Illinois twice.