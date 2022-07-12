100 years ago: Bloomington votes down commission form of government

100 years ago

July 12, 1922: The commission form of government adopted by the city of Bloomington eight years ago was voted down yesterday, the plurality in favor of the aldermanic form being 697. The vote polled was unusually light, there being a total of 4,995 votes cast out of about 11,755 who registered.

75 years ago

July 12, 1947: Normal university scholarships were awarded to 21 Bloomington-Normal and McLean County students who graduated this spring from high schools. The scholarships, for $80 annually, are paid for by the state and are good in any state normal school. Those accepting the scholarships must agree to enter the teaching profession.

50 years ago

July 12, 1972: The beehive of commercial construction in Bloomington is centered on the Illinois 9-U.S. 66 intersection. Foundation and caissons are in for the new multimillion-dollar Bergner's Department Store. The mall extension to connect it with Eastland Shopping Center is being built. Across the street from Eastland, a Firestone Sales and Service building is under construction.

25 years ago

July 12, 1997: A Normal woman who produced a video about domestic violence was honored as the first recipient of Awareness to Action's Dove Award. Sally Zuhn, manager of audio-visual services for Country Companies, was recognized for the video work, which will be used by Awareness in Action in presentations to civic and corporate groups.