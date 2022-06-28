100 years ago: Bloomington unable to buy cemetery plot for soldiers, lawyer says

100 years ago

June 28, 1922: The city of Bloomington's legal counsel said it has no authority under existing state law to purchase a plot of land in Park Hill cemetery for the graves of soldiers, despite a request by the Louis E. Davis post of the American Legion. Legion officials were told the city would grant the request if they found a legal means by which it could be done.

75 years ago

June 28, 1947: Leslie Burton of Normal saved his 9-year-old son, Duane, from drowning in water that was in a deep ditch dug for the new sewer in the 700 block of Sudduth Road. Burton was summoned from a nearby field where he had been working after the boy, in the company of his brother, had slipped into the water-filled ditch, it was reported.

50 years ago

June 28, 1972: McLean County's monstrous Photostat machine was dismantled in the office of County Recorder Mae Deane and its remains taken to the Bloomington city dump. The machine's demise was wrought by advancements in photocopying technology which permit copying to be done by a machine approximately one-tenth the size of the Photostat.

25 years ago

June 28, 1997: Bloomington police say "Operation Broken Crown" probably crippled a Latin King drug distribution ring responsible for moving large quantities of cocaine and an estimated 300 pounds of marijuana each week through the Twin Cities. The five-month investigation resulted in the arrests of about 20 alleged drug dealers, police said.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff