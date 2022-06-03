100 years ago: Bloomington to hold election on returning to aldermanic government

100 years ago

June 3, 1922: A special election will be held within 45 days on abandoning the commission form of government in Bloomington and returning to the aldermanic form. The city council told its corporate counsel to withdraw objections against a recently filed petition of residents calling for the election. There were 2,754 names on the petition.

75 years ago

June 3, 1947: Coleman R. Griffith, provost of the University of Illinois, spoke at the Illinois State Normal University commencement ceremony for 137 graduates. “The fault with the world is not that too many people have too much education,” he told the audience. “Rather, not enough people have enough education.”

50 years ago

June 3, 1972: Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie may break off a series of debates with his Democratic opponent, Dan Walker. “If we are not going to educate people through these so-called debates, there isn’t much point in continuing them,” he told reporters at a press conference, during which he also discussed his administration’s proposal to increase school aid by $90 million.

25 years ago

June 3, 1997: Schools in Illinois will get $330 million more than last year, but area educators said that doesn’t make up for the failure of a legislative package to reform the state’s education funding. Republican Gov. Jim Edgar proposed a 25% income-tax increase to help resolve inequities, but this and many other ideas were shelved.

