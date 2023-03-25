How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 25, 1923: Acting upon a communication from the McLean County Medical Society requesting that the city see that all houses are numbered, the city council referred to Corporation Counsel O'Connell and City Engineer Lancaster to work out a system of numbering. Lack of numbers is a great hindrance to physicians while making night calls.

75 years ago

March 25, 1948: More than 200 members of the Louis E. Davis post and auxiliary of the American Legion sacked 6,500 gifts to be placed in Miller Park for the post's annual Easter egg hunt. The hunt will be Sunday, and in the event of bad weather, it will be postponed until the following Sunday.

50 years ago

March 25, 1973: Finalists in the Neighborhood Dog of the Year contest are Cindy, golden Labrador owned by the Stanley Cole family; Lady, a stray who was adopted Phil Roddy; Wrinkles, the Don Meiners' dog; Candy, who lives with the Wayne Hilt family; and Lucky, who belongs to Pete Evans.

25 years ago

March 25, 1998: Central Illinois may be generally thought of as a Republican stronghold, but when given the choice of two conservative gubernatorial candidates, respondents to an unscientific Pantagraph telephone poll preferred the Democrat. A total of 255 callers, 56% of the total, endorsed Democrat Glenn Poshard for the office, while 142 supported Republican opponent George Ryan. Another 55 said they didn't like either candidate.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'