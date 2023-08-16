How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Aug. 16, 1923: More traffic regulations are yet ahead for Bloomington auto owners. An ordinance will be submitted to the council soon, Mayor Shorthose said, requiring traffic to turn to the right when moving on all four sides of the courthouse square. He believes that traffic congestion will be relieved in traffic is restricted to the right.

75 years ago

Aug. 16, 1948: Marilyn Mecherle, 1014 Broadway, Normal, and her mare, Sue Barrymore, captured the Governor's Cup in the 12- to 18-year-old rider class on three gaited horses at the state fair. Copping third place in the harness show pony class was Hoba, owned by Nancy Lewis, 1007 E. Jefferson St., and Charlotte Norris, r.r. 2, Normal, and driven by Miss Norris.

50 years ago

Aug. 16, 1973: At the Red Cross bloodmobile at the Scottish Rite Temple, Mrs. Mariannce Hart, 1908 E. Jackson St., received a plaque for giving nine gallons of blood after her most recent donation — her 72nd.

25 years ago

Aug. 16, 1998: Russian exchange student Olya Mesheryakova spent this spring attending Normal Community West High School and living with Kay Isenburg, program director for the Centrillio Council of Girl Scouts. Mesheryakova first visited the area in 1996 with other students from Vladimir, Russia, as part of a sister city exchange.

