100 years ago: Bloomington sisters testify in Colorado murder trial

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 20, 1922: Two sisters, battling to secure the conviction of the husband of a third sister, upon the charge of murdering the fourth sister, will be the extraordinary situation when the trial of Albert Lowe is called at Greeley, Colorado. Lowe's wife, the eldest of the four sisters, has said she believes her husband when he says he did not murder her sister, Miss Edna Skinner of Bloomington. Skinner's family has traveled to Colorado from Central Illinois to testify.

75 years ago

Nov. 20, 1947: Archie M. Augustine, a nationally known evergreen authority and nurseryman, has died at Mennonite hospital. Augustine, who was born in Pontiac and spent much of his life in Normal, is known throughout the country for the varieties of plants he has developed and for his work in putting through Congress a bill making it possible to patent new plants. Locally, he supervised much of the tree planting in Bloomington-Normal.

50 years ago

Nov. 20, 1972: Normal councilmen are set to consider the county's $11,806 bill for collecting and extending tax bills this year. City Manager David Anderson suggested that the council might want to join Bloomington as friends of the court in a suit protesting the tax collection bill. A flat fee for collecting and extending taxes was outlawed for the county under the state's new constitution.

25 years ago

Nov. 20, 1997: A new study by consultant Camiros Ltd. of Chicago pulls no punches in its assessment of downtown Bloomington, described as "barren and uninviting." The consultant praised the historic architecture but said the streetscape experienced by pedestrians needs significant improvement. Downtown advocates are now lobbying city hall for funding to improve the area, and the consultant is working on a new vision for the business district.