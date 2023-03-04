How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

March 4, 1923: One of the old city fire stations at Center and Walnut streets, the disposal of which has been argued about for 14 years, was sold by the city council when it accepted the offer of $7,150 made by Watkins Beverage Co. It was expected that another bid for the houses would be presented but none was received.

75 years ago

March 4, 1948: Wesley Methodist Church celebrated the raising of funds to supplement their building fund. Harold D. Walters, general chairman of the campaign, announced a total of $151,568.05 in payments and pledges. The fund now has $403,235.

50 years ago

March 4, 1973: Ray Turner came to county school administrators with a dream, and now the dream has become a reality. Turner, with the county Youth Services Agency, is starting "Alternative School." It opens Monday at University High School in Normal with four students.

25 years ago

March 4, 1998: While President Bill Clinton urged Congress to pass legislation that would withdraw millions in federal dollars from states that don't lower their blood alcohol level for motorists from .10 percent to .08 percent, Illinois doesn't have to worry: The lower limit has been on the books for eight months here, and state officials contend that it's been a success. The number of DUIs has increased by 6% statewide since July.

100 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'