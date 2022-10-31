100 years ago: Bloomington postmaster candidates to be examined

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Oct. 31, 1922: Examinations will be held through Nov. 28 of all persons who want to apply for the job of Bloomington postmaster. Candidates must be older than 30 and younger than 65. The Civil Service Commission will certify results to the Postmaster General, who will submit a name to the president for appointment. The salary of is $3,800 per year.

75 years ago

Oct. 31, 1947: An argument between Illinois State Normal University and Illinois Wesleyan University students over which school would like the Normal university's homecoming bonfire flared early in the evening. The story coming to Normal police described bottles of gasoline and rocks hurtling through the air. Some students were struck and treated at the hospital. Some celebrants proceeded to steal and destroy "Welcome ISNU Homecomers" signs that had been newly purchased by the Chamber of Commerce.

50 years ago

Oct. 31, 1972: Local 425 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees will strike at Lincoln State School on Nov. 6, the day before Election Day, unless a list of demands is not met, leaders said. The date was chosen to put pressure on Gov. Richard Ogilvie. Demands of aides at the facility for children with developmental disabilities include days off in succession and no weekend or night work.

25 years ago

Oct. 31, 1997: R.H. Wiseman Ace Hardware on Old U.S. 51 south, the lone hardware store and lumber yard in Heyworth, was destroyed by a devastating fire that started 13 minutes after closing time. Firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a storage tank of liquified propane gas behind the business in the adjacent lot. The potential for an explosion, however, led to the evacuation of an estimated 15 to 20 hours. One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation.