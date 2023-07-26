How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 26, 1923: The police launched a cleanup of the canned heat haunts on the outskirts of the city, where hoboes and low characters about town go to get drunk. The alcohol is derived from cans of Sterno or other portable fuels; some heat the fuel and strain it through a piece of paper, while others eat it out of the can. Scientists say this can cause blindness or other permanent injury, but so far local police no to know one being killed from eating it raw.

75 years ago

July 26, 1948: Sale of the Orville Hancock residence recently rolled back the curtain of Tazewell County and Morton history, bringing to mind stories of the earliest settlers. Family history says that Capt. John Hancock, one of the county's first settlers, walked from Northfield, New Hampshire, to settle in what is now Elm Grove Township. He then beat a man on horseback in a race to Springfield to buy the 160-acre farm from the government at 50 cents an acre.

50 years ago

July 26, 1973: Bloomington and Normal municipal officials have had to rely on gasoline service stations and other wholesalers to keep city vehicles and police cars operating this week. Municipal gas pumps in both Twin Cities, supplied by Feeney Oil Co. in Normal — went dry three days ago. Normal is seeking supplementary supplies; Bloomington got 1,500 gallons of gas from a former wholesale supplier.

25 years ago

July 26, 1998: Promoting education and success, the Bloomington-Normal NAACP presented five college scholarships to local Black students during an event at the Normal Public Library. The awards, totaling $2,500, were given to recipients Stephanie Marshall, Courtney Henry, Andrew Bennett Jr., Corey Parker and Richard Robinson.

