How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 3, 1923: The police were kept busy last night answering calls from people who complained about the noise from firecrackers in their neighborhood. The officers put a stop to the display of fireworks on several streets at each place, warning that a penalty is provided for celebrating with fireworks before the evening of July 3. No arrests have been made yet. Read the story.

75 years ago

July 3, 1948: A new addition is being planned to the old St. Clara's hospital in Lincoln, Sister Clarine, superior, announced. She said the present hospital is no longer adequate to care for the ever-increasing number of patients. The sisters at St. Clara's hospital are members of the Congregation of the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, which was founded July 2, 1844, by five young women interested in home nursing. Read the story.

50 years ago

July 3, 1973: The Bloomington Post Office building at 400 N. East St. will be studied as a possible new home for Withers Public Library. It is one alternative the library board will explore in seeking an existing building or a site for a new building to house Bloomington's public library, which is now in an 84-year-old building at the northwest corner of Washington and East streets. Read the story.

25 years ago

July 3, 1998: Lakeside Country Club, 1201 E. Croxton Ave., will celebrate its 75th birthday on July 4. The Fourth has always been a special time at Lakeside, originally founded in 1917 as McLean County Country Club and reorganized in 1923 under its current name. This year, more than 120 members will participate in a golf tournament. Read the story.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'