100 years ago: Bloomington plumbers balk at new rules

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 22, 1922: A number of Bloomington master plumbers are voicing their opposition to proposed new city ordinances. Opponents contend that the change calls for extra heavy soil pipe where standard soil pipe is now used, as well as changes in the may of making wiped joints. They asserted the changes would add about 15% to the cost of residential work.

75 years ago

Sept. 22, 1947: Mrs. Larry Peiffer, Daily Pantagraph librarian, had pledged not to look at a newspaper while she was on vacation in New Orleans. Unfortunately, by skirting news stands, she and her husband managed to miss all warning of a hurricane that struck the city. "We noticed everybody nailing boards over windows and wind starting up," she said, upon returning to work. "That's the first we knew that a hurricane was expected to hit New Orleans."

50 years ago

Sept. 22, 1972: A 1972-73 internal operating budget of roughly $32 million was approved in DeKalb by the Board of Regents. But the regents said they intended to take a hard look at proposals for the next school year. "I feel there's a lot of fat to be trimmed out yet," said member Charles B. Shuman. "I don't know where it is, but I want to find out."

25 years ago

Sept. 22, 1997: A trio of local lawn and garden equipment dealers recently participated in the Simplicity Manufacturing anniversary parade, a Guinness Book World Record attempt for the largest gathering of tractors. Representatives from El Paso Outdoor Center in El Paso, Embry's Small Engine in Chenoa and Bells Lawn & Video in Heyworth participated in the parade in Port Washington, Wis.