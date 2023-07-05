How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 5, 1923: The opening of the permanent city golf course in Highland Park included a bomb being fired into the air shortly before the first ball was hit by Mayor Shorthose. When the bomb exploded, it opened into a parachute from which was suspended the American flag. Two other bombs were set off as salutes to the flag, which floated south across the course.

75 years ago

July 5, 1948: Protecting policemen and firefighters from rain, snow and firehose spray is the chief concern of Midwestern Manufacturing Co. of Mackinaw, one of Central Illinois' home industries. Under management of owner Gilbert W. Stowell (now serving as the town's mayor), the company has grown from infancy in 1930 to the largest of its kind. The plant is manned by 30 workers.

50 years ago

July 5, 1973: After 76 idle days and the loss of an estimated 5,000 passengers, Ozark Air Lines began operating again at the Bloomington-Normal Airport. The mechanics' strike which rendered the two-year-old $500,000 terminal lifeless for the better part of three months caused an average loss of $70 per weekday and $50 per weekend, according to Airport Manager Charles Waugh.

25 years ago

July 5, 1998: Combine parts will be flying at the Fisher Community Fair this year, thanks to arrival of a new event — the combine demolition derby. Ten combine jockeys signed up immediately. Some fair organizers got so enthused that they bought an old Massey Ferguson combine to reconstruct for the derby. It will be auctioned that night for a drive in the derby to the highest bidder, with proceeds going back to the fair.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'