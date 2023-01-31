100 years ago: Bloomington neighborhood mourns 'Snippy,' the mailman's dog

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Jan. 31, 1923: The death of "Snippy," a large dog of the "hound" variety, is being widely regretted by residents in the southeast part of the city. "Snippy" was another of the series of dog poisoner's victims, and died Monday afternoon at 2 c'clock while following letter Carrier James McNab on his daily rounds. "Snippy" was known and loved by the many who had made her acquaintance on the mail route, which she followed for the past four or five years, rain or shine.

75 years ago

Jan. 31, 1948: All routes authorized for service by the Parks Air lines, including an east-west route through Bloomington, will be in scheduled operation within a year, the company says. Whether flights will stop at all of the 70 cities on the 4,000-mile air network will hinge entirely upon completion of local airport improvements. This stipulation will apply to Bloomington, where a $400,000 joint federal and state improvement and expansion program is planned for this summer.

50 years ago

Jan. 31, 1973: The Bloomington-Normal YMCA, entering its second century in McLean County, closed its 1972 books with the highest budget in history, said President Robert H. Gipson. He said the Y for the third consecutive year has operated with a surplus and that the 1972 budget of $137,000 was the highest in the Y's history. In programming, the Y implemented morning women's classes, developed the Tiny Tot program for mothers and children, developed a junior high basketball program and provided diving instruction along with competitive swimming skills.

25 years ago

Jan. 31, 1998: The new Shell/Apollo Mart that is set to open at 2401 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, has several unique features, including a Magna Bank full-service convenience banking center. The convenience store and gasoline station will offer two full-service gasoline islands as well as self-service pumps that will accept both credit cards and cash as payment, said George Mullen, sales manager.

