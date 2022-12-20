100 years ago: Bloomington men help fight Chillicothe fire

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region. 

100 years ago

Dec. 20, 1922: Three Bloomington men — two firemen and one ex-firefighter — were passing through Chillicothe around 1:30 a.m. on the way back from a hunting trip when they saw a fire. They immediately found the fire station, took the truck and began to fight the fire. When the alarm was sent a few minutes later, the fire marshal of Chillicothe wondered who had stolen the apparatus. 

75 years ago

Dec. 20, 1947: Dale Scott, commander of El Paso post No. 6026, Veterans of Foreign Wars, said the success of the sale of season tickets for 1948 softball games, sponsored by the organization, will determine whether the post can take up the option on a square block of land adjoining Route 51 four blocks north of Route 24 and remodel the house on it for post headquarters. 

50 years ago

Dec. 20, 1972: The Illinois Central Gulf Railroad line from Chicago to St. Louis, through Bloomington and Normal, is one of at least five routes in the Midwest being considered for Amtrak's experimental TurboTrains. The TurboTrains, aircraft-style streamliners designed to travel more than 100 mph, have been in regular operation between Boston and New York since April 1969. 

25 years ago

Dec. 20, 1997: A single mother and her daughter who had Christmas stolen from them have gotten it back — and then some. Christmas gifts taken from Charity Corbin's Bloomington apartment during a burglary have been replaced through The Children's Foundation's Adopt-a-Family program, which had previously donated many of the stolen gifts. The foundation also received more than two dozen calls from people offering assistance after news of the theft spread. 

Compiled by Pantagraph staff 

