100 years ago: Bloomington Masons celebrate 75th anniversary

How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1922: A thousand people consisting of Masons, their wives and guests took part in a celebration at the Diamond Jubilee, or 75th anniversary, of Bloomington Lodge No. 43. The affair was held in the dining room of the Consistory temple and the gathering was one of the largest ever held there. The chief address of the evening was by Alexander H. Bell of Carlinville, Past Most Worshipful Grand Master of the Illinois Grand lodge.

75 years ago

Nov. 25, 1947: Attorney General George F. Barrett said that 40 Central and Southwestern Illinois communities would be struck a serious blow if the Interstate Commerce Commission decides a pending case in favor of three railroads. The case involves the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe, the Gulf, Burlington and Quincy railroads. The three are seeking approval of a complex rerouting plan that Barrett said would likely cause discontinuation of service connecting Roodhouse with Bloomington, with Carrollton and with Quincy junction.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1972: Pontiac's old city liquor ordinance is under scrutiny by Mayor Joseph Trainor and the city council, and sweeping changes next month may result. The biggest change being proposed in a new ordinance is the abolishment of a limit now placed on the number of city liquor licenses. For more than 40 years, only 12 Class A licenses have been permitted within city limits. The mayor noted that Pontiac has grown in recent years.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1997: Five people were honored during a Bloomington City Council meeting for saving the lives of Marsha Carrier and her three young children during a Nov. 10 house fire at 707 W. Front St. "If these people had not been willing to get involved, we'd have some lives lost," said Fire Chief Alan Ootto. The five encouraged Carrier to drop her children out of a second-story window and then jump herself into the arms of rescuers.