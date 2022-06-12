100 years ago: Bloomington man killed in runaway wagon accident

100 years ago

June 12, 1922: Well-known Bloomington man Moses Bierd, who was for many years employed as a city teamster, died in an accident near Taylor and Clinton streets. Bierd was thrown from his wagon after a horse got spooked; his two young sons were also in the wagon but survived the incident. A witness did not know what frightened the animal.

75 years ago

June 12, 1947: Sister Aegidia of St. Joseph's Hospital is celebrating her 50th anniversary of entering the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Several other nuns also celebrated anniversaries. The day included a high mass, reception at the nurses' home and a moving picture that would be shown only for the sisters.

50 years ago

June 12, 1972: A McLean County grand jury found in a new report that the county jail is an "antiquated structure" inadequate in many respects. Issues include sanitary facilities, window and electric lighting, size of prisoner cells, office facilities, space available for female prisoners, fire escape routes and recreation facilities.

25 years ago

June 12, 1997: Owners of a proposed low-level nuclear waste site adjacent to Ellsworth have withdrawn the site from consideration. The 840-acre Fleming family farm was the only site offered for sale to the state for the facility. "This means we're all going to sleep at night," Mayor Shelly Hanover told The Pantagraph.

Compiled by Pantagraph staff