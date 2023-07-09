How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

July 9, 1923: Calling attention to the custom of banks and professional men of the city of discontinuing labor on Thursday afternoon, Postmaster E.E. Jones announced his decision to extend this courtesy to mail carriers working out of Bloomington. Service will not be curtailed, the postmaster said, except the last delivery on Thursday.

75 years ago

July 9, 1948: Illinois State University officials plan to request $9 million from state authorities for a variety of building needs, ranging from a music building to the addition of a fourth floor at a planned administration building. "If Illinois wants teachers, it's going to have to pay for buildings in which to educate them," said President R.W. Fairchild.

50 years ago

July 9, 1973: A contract for use of natural gas by the proposed McLean County courthouse-jail complex has expired, county board members learned, meaning the $5.2 million project will have to be equipped with a dual-fuel system costing $20,000 to $25,000 more. The county's heating bills for the complex may be twice as much as they would have been with natural gas, officials said.

25 years ago

July 9, 1998: McLean County Unit 5 officials attributed most of a $20.5 million increase for the 1998-99 school year to needed expansion. Voters in November approved a $26.2 million referendum for addition of a grade school building and expansion of several others. Much of a $1 million increase in teacher salaries will be used to pay new teachers hired to accommodate the 550 new students that the district expects to enroll over the next year.

