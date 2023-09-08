How Time Flies is a daily feature looking back at Pantagraph archives to revisit what was happening in our community and region.

100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1923: A large percentage of the 252 June graduates of the Bloomington High School are taking advantage of the opportunities for a higher education, 63 of them having enrolled in the various colleges and universities of Illinois and other states. Most, however, are attending the local colleges, with 36 at the Wesleyan university and 14 at the Normal university.

75 years ago

Sept. 8, 1948: Five cases of chicken pox were reported to the McLean County Health Department during August, Dr. John W. Broad, said director of the department. Only other cases were one of whooping cough and one mumps. Four cases of scarlet fever were reported in July, but none were reported in August.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1973: The Teenagraph, a regular Friday feature of the Daily Pantagraph during the school year, will be among temporary casualties of the newsprint shortage. Return of the school season feature has been postponed in keeping with efforts to conserve space and continue daily publication during shutdowns at paper mills in Canada.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1998: A project will soon begin that could bring courthouse records out of the dark attic rooms of the Woodford County Courthouse, where some may have been kept for more than 100 years. The records that could see the light of day are mostly property tax assessments and date back to 1855. While officials knew they were there, it has been a topic of great interest among history buffs and interested employees.

101 years ago: See vintage Pantagraph ads from 1922 Gerthart's Union Gas and Electric Co. Hoover Dr. J.A. Moore Dentists Moberly & Klenner W.P. Garretson W.H. Roland Pease's Candy Thor 32 Electric Washing Machine The Kaiser's Story of the War Ike Livingston & Sons Gossard Corsets Cat'n Fiddle 'Stolen Moments' Case Model X The Johnson Transfer & Fuel Co. The Pantagraph want ads Franklin Motor Car Co. 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court' Calumet Baking Powder Mayer Livingston & Co. Newsmarket 'The Emperor Jones' 'California Fig Syrup'